The Citadel replaces historic academic building

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel is planning to start the demolition of the historic Capers Hall on campus.
School officials said the Tuesday demolition will be the first time in 40 years that an academic building will be replaced at the college.
The school says many General Education courses are offered at Capers Hall which has lead every cadet to take a class in the building at some point during their Citadel education.
Capers Hall is the largest academic building on campus and the replacement of the building has been in the works for years. The project however was only approved by the city earlier this year.
The Citadel Vice President of Communications and Marketing Col. John Dorrian says the old Capers Hall was not compatible with modern technology and teaching methods.
It was originally built in the early 1950′s and saw some additions in the 1970′s.
School officials say the new Capers Hall is expected to be 40% larger than the current building and the plans include having 37 classrooms along with 200 offices.
It will also be home to the new Center for Cyber, Intelligence, and Security Studies, a Cyber Lab and Cyber Range, and a National Security Classroom.
The three-story, 107,700 square-foot building will also include the college’s Center for Inclusive Excellence and Center for International and Special Programs.
Plans show the new Capers Hall will be built in the same space as the previous one. There will also be a 250-seat auditorium that will be open and available for community events.
Citadel officials say construction is expected to include the burying of utility lines along Elmwood Avenue and the reduction of road flooding in the neighborhood surrounding the site.
Construction is expected to take about two years.
The college’s strategic plan suggests a goal that at least 10% of the contractors hired be minorities. The demolition portion contracts surpass that goal with 20% of hired contractors being of minority backgrounds.
Classes and professor offices will be dispersed to other spaces on campus. The Citadel also plans to use a few temporary classrooms until construction is complete.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.