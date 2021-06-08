Colleton County residents shocked by news of double homicide

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County residents are shocked by the news of a double homicide in Islandton. According to coroner Richard Harvey, 52-year-old Margaret Murdaugh and her son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, both were shot and killed.
“I’m devastated over the whole situation,” said Dexter Drain, who lives in Walterboro.
Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s office said they responded to the 4100 block of Moselle Road Monday night. Deputies found the mother and son on scene.
Records show the property where the shooting occurred is registered to the Murdaugh family.
“It’s awful,” said Jamie Bell, who lives in Colleton County. “You don’t expect to get shot on your own property, especially on your own land.”
The Murdaugh family is well-known in Colleton and Hampton Counties, with connections to the Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Area residents shared their condolences for the family.
“I send my best wishes out to everyone that was involved,” Drain said.
According to the coroner, the autopsies are scheduled for Thursday.
