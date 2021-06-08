Community Pizza House closes, citing staffing shortage

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry pizza restaurant says it is the victim of an ongoing staffing shortage affecting a variety of businesses.
The Community Pizza House, which was located near Tanger Outlets, said it has permanently closed its restaurant.
“We want to thank each one of our guests and amazing staff for support and fun over the years,” the restaurant posted on its Facebook page. “It was our greatest pleasure to serve you since 2016!”
A message on the restaurant’s website invites customers to visit its sister store, Steel City Pizza Company, which has locations in Mount Pleasant, North Charleston and Summerville.
