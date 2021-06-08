Dept. of Natural Resources, Patriots Point build ecological oyster bed

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Patriots Point is teaming up with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to build an oyster bed along the shoreline.
Patriots Point Officials say the bags of oysters are going to be placed in front of the U.S.S. Yorktown on Tuesday.
Patriots Point Museum Science Program Coordinator Hannah Giddens says this helps boost the surrounding environment. “We benefit from that because of recreational fishing, because of the shrimping industry,” she said.
Giddens adds that it also essentially creates more space for the marsh grass growing around one of the Lowcountry’s biggest attractions.
“And then we also benefit because as you can see behind us here with the oyster you see that salt marsh cord grass kind of growing out into it,” Giddens said. “It’s effectively helping to build land behind it.”
Giddens says oysters are also filter-feeders, which means the more oyster beds they have in the area, the cleaner the water is.
All the oysters are recycled from local Lowcountry restaurants and events like oyster roasts.
On Tuesday, about 20 volunteers, along with non-profit, Charleston Waterkeeper, are loading the oysters onto a barge to then create a new oyster bed.
Patriots Point has worked with the DNR since 2005 by adding thousands of oysters to the shoreline. This year they plan to build one more oyster bed in July.
Giddens says their goal is to build three every year. She also says this is why it’s important to remember to recycle your oysters.
