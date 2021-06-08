Deputies: Man accused of breaking into home, sexually assaulting woman

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a man accused of breaking into a home near Summerville and sexually assaulting a woman.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Wade Alan Szeszko with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree burglary.
On May 23, deputies responded to a home on Macgregor Drive for an assault. The victim said someone she knew had entered her home through the garage door without consent, made his way to her bedroom where she was sleeping and sexually assaulted her.
