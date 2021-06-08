Firefighters rescue driver, occupant from overturned vehicle

The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to the crash on Bruce K Smalls Drive just after 5:30 p.m. Monday. (Source: Burton Fire District)
By Patrick Phillips | June 8, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT - Updated June 8 at 8:29 AM

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say a driver was injured in a rollover crash Monday afternoon.

The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to the crash on Bruce K Smalls Drive just after 5:30 p.m.

Emergency crews found an occupant trapped in the rear seat of a pickup truck that had rollover, Capt. Daniel Byrne said.

Firefighters were able to free the driver who appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Firefighters say this is the seventh motor vehicle this year in which Burton firefighters have rescued trapped occupants.

