Ladson man facing kidnapping, sexual assault charge

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A tip about a possible kidnapping led the arrest of a Ladson man in Colleton County.
Wilfer Oscal was charged with kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to Goose Creek Police Capt. James Brown.
Police say the victim’s roommate met with a woman Saturday afternoon who had come to the Goose Creek Police station to report the disappearance of her roommate. She told police the woman disappeared on Thursday after saying she was going to have lunch with a friend.
While the woman was at a restaurant, police say the victim’s ex-boyfriend, later identified as Oscal, came into the restaurant and forcibly removed the alleged victim, taking her to his vehicle in the parking lot.
The woman reporting the incident told police she had not seen or heard from the alleged victim since. The woman received a phone call from the alleged victim while she was talking to police.
Brown said the victim said she was at her home in Cottageville and that Oscal was in his van waiting down the street for her to come out of the house.
Police notified the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, who dispatched both Cottageville Police Officers and Colleton County deputies, Brown said.
Officers took Oscal into custody without incident and they found the victim safe at her home, police said.
Cottageville Police Department arrested Oscal on traffic violations, and then Goose Creek Police charged Oscal with kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Oscal was being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.
