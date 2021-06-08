Man brings his child to Myrtle Beach armed robbery, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man brought his child along to an armed robbery in Myrtle Beach last week, according to an arrest warrant.
Police said the incident happened at 302 South Ocean Boulevard on June 4.
The victim told authorities on scene the suspect, identified as Brison Sanchez Canty, 31, of Greenville, S.C., stole from the business.
The warrant states that when the victim confronted Canty, the two “got into a pushing match” over a bag of stolen items.
When the victim retrieved the items, Canty allegedly pulled a firearm before fleeing the business.
According to the warrant, the incident happened in front of Canty’s child.
Police said Canty was taken into custody a few blocks away from the business. His child was reportedly with him at the time of the arrest.
Canty is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful neglect of a child and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
As of Tuesday morning, he remains behind bars at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
