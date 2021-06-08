Missing Sumter teen with history of mental illness last seen Monday

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A missing teen in Sumter County may need medication for her mental illness, officials said Tuesday.
Ja’Asia Chandler, who is 14, was last seen Monday on Gatewood Street.
She’s described as 5-feet 7-inches tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes and burgundy hair.
Deputies said Chandler ran away from a family member’s home June 4. This is the second time she has run away in last two months.
If you see Chandler, or know where she is, please call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
