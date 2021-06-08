Police: MUSC employee fires gun at ex-boyfriend at campus parking garage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested an MUSC employee who is accused of firing a gun at her ex-boyfriend who police said was deflating her tires at a campus parking garage.
The MUSC Department of Public Safety arrested 28-year-old Quinntessa Shine on Monday on charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and carrying a firearm into a public building.
Her charges stem from an incident on June 4 at MUSC’s Jonathan Lucas Garage where officers responded for a report of shots being fired into someone’s vehicle. Investigators said surveillance video showed Shine with a gun approaching her ex-boyfriend who appeared to be puncturing the tires of Shine’s vehicle.
According to a report on the incident, Shine appeared to confront the victim, point a handgun at him and discharge one round at him. Both then walked away from the area after appearing to exchange words.
Police said the surveillance video appeared to show Shine concealing the gun in the belt of her shorts, walking over to her vehicle, and placing the gun inside of the vehicle.
Officers said they performed a search of the area to locate the spent shell casing, but did not find it. Authorities also contacted the Charleston County jail to make sure the ex-boyfriend, who was also arrested in the incident, was not struck by the gunfire. Officials at the jail said the man was not struck.
In the initial investigation, prior to officers observing the surveillance video, investigators reported that Shine told them no firearms were involved and that her ex-boyfriend punctured the tires on her vehicle.
Shine said her ex-boyfriend came up to her while she was in the parking booth attempting to speak to her about why she wasn’t answering his phone calls, but she would not speak to him. According to Shine, he then headed over to her car and punctured the tires with a pocket knife.
Authorities found the ex-boyfriend who said that he had nothing to do with puncturing Shine’s tires. However, investigators said he voluntarily handed officers a folding knife and placed his hands behind his back without any commands from the officers.
A report states the man kept saying, ”Whatever she said happened.”
Another witness told officers she heard what sounded like a gunshot, but did not see what took place.
