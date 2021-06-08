Police release photo of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run of S.C. teacher

“There are no words to describe the devastation we feel in the tragic loss of Carli Soukup. Carli was a phenomenal teacher and friend with a true gift in building lasting relationships. Her passion and love for our school and students reached beyond the classroom. Carli approached each day with a smile and loving spirit, inspiring each of us as well as her students. Our thoughts and prayers are with Carli’s husband and family. Carli will be truly missed and always remembered.”