Project director of V.C. Summer nuclear project to plead guilty to making false statement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The former Westinghouse Electric Corporation vice president and project director of the V.C. Summer Nuclear project is scheduled to plead guilty to making a false statement to an FBI agent during the investigation of the failed nuclear project at the V.C. Summer site.
Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart announced on Tuesday afternoon that Carl Dean Churchman is expected plead guilty in federal court on Thursday.
The charge is in connection to the V.C. Summer nuclear project in Fairfield County that misled investors of about over $1 billion in tax credits.
Churchman’s hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. in Columbia.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.