Report: Man causes head-on collision after being refused access to assault rifle

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man caused a head-on collision with another vehicle after he was refused access to an assault rifle in Berkeley County, according to deputies.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Zymario Je’Zon Moton. According to a report, the incident started when a man refused to let Moton hold his assault rifle which then resulted in Moton following the man and his girlfriend in a car.
Moton then got past the victim’s car, turned around and crashed head-on into the victim’s vehicle, deputies reported.
The investigation began on Saturday when deputies were told that someone had intentionally struck another vehicle during a disturbance which happened in the area of Highway 45 near Ranger Drive.
A witness, identified as the female passenger of the victim’s car, said the incident started when her boyfriend refused to let Moton hold his AK rifle. According to the witness, she and her boyfriend left in their car in an effort do deescalate the situation. A report states that Moton then got into his car and followed them down Highway 45.
Authorities said while on Highway 45 near Ranger Drive, Moton passed the victims’ vehicle, turned around and struck the victims’ vehicle head-on. The victims were transported to he hospital.
Another witness said Moton pulled up next to the victims and said, ”I’ll kill you and her and me. I don’t care. "
Moton was found at a separate location and was taken into custody. Deputies found an unloaded Anderson AR style rifle in the victim’s back seat, and a long machete style knife in the suspect’s front passenger seat.
