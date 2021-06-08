RiverDogs return to full capacity

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston RiverDogs say they are returning to full capacity for their next home series.
The RiverDogs plan to pack the park with fans during their upcoming series against the Columbia Fireflies.
The baseball team says the series will start June 8 and end June 13, but it will be the RiverDogs’ first home games without restrictions on capacity. The series will also be the first home series of the month.
The six-game set is packed with promotions and theme nights urging fans to come out and support their teams.
The RiverDogs say they and the Columbia Fireflies will wear Negro League jerseys this weekend as the organization holds its annual celebration of Larry Doby. Doby was the first African-American player to play in the American League and the RiverDogs say they will pay tribute to the the Charleston-based team, The Cannon Street All-Stars.
Organizers say that the Cannon Street All-Stars that became the first African American Little League sanctioned in South Carolina.
In addition, the team says they will honor the 2021 recipient of the Gus Holt Memorial scholarship.
Following the game Saturday, a helicopter will drop thousands of numbered bouncy balls onto the field. If a ball lands on the target at home plate, the fan with the corresponding number will walk away with $1,000.
