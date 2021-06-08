SC Charity donates $80 million over 25 years

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina says they have awarded a total of $1.5 million to South Carolina non-profits this year.
The Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina says that including the $1.5 million donated this year, the charity has now donated $80 million over its 25-year history.
This year, the $1.5 million will be spread across 91 grants to South Carolina nonprofits. Specifically, the Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina says the nonprofits must be working to make life better for people experiencing poverty.
“To achieve this milestone during our 25th anniversary is special,” The Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina President and CEO Tom Keith said. “These dollars have helped over 3,000 organizations across all 46 counties in South Carolina.”
The latest round of grants was awarded to nonprofits that are working to reduce poverty in South Carolina in one of three ways:
- Meeting the immediate needs of people experiencing poverty
- Breaking the cycle of poverty
- Working to change the systems that are considered to be drivers of poverty
While the money is substantial, the foundation says their body of work goes far beyond the number of grants awarded.
Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina says they have established the SC Center for Fathers and Families and co-founded the South Carolina Grantmakers Network.
The foundation funds multiple research studies including investigations into poverty statistics in South Carolina. Foundation leaders say the research enhances the organization’s efficiency and ability to provide grants that can effectively lead to systemic change.
