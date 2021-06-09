Ambulance driver cited for careless operation after Myrtle Beach crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An ambulance driver has been cited after colliding with an SUV Monday afternoon in Myrtle Beach, according to authorities.
A Myrtle Beach police report states the ambulance was heading north on Robert M. Grissom Parkway and attempted to cross Mr. Joe White Avenue.
Authorities said video evidence shows the ambulance, which reportedly had its lights and siren activated, passed through the red light and was struck in the rear passenger side by an SUV traveling westbound on Mr. Joe White Avenue.
The ambulance hit a curb and overturned, striking a light pole and a street sign, the report stated.
According to police, an occupant in the ambulance and the driver of the SUV were both taken to the hospital with injuries. Police confirmed in the report that no other injuries were reported.
HCFR originally said three people, including two HCFR personnel, were transported with injuries.
There was not a patient in the back of the ambulance at the time of the accident, HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey confirmed.
Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said Wednesday the ambulance driver was cited for careless operation.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.