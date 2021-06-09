Beaufort gains new waste management company

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort will have a new vendor providing waste management services beginning on July 1.
Beaufort City Council says they approved a recommendation that Capital Waste Services be contracted for five years to provide residential and commercial trash pickup, yard debris pickup, and recycling services.
Beaufort’s current vendor is called Waste Pro and the city says they will stop services on June 30. Beaufort officials say Waste Pro has been the city’s waste pickup vendor for almost 12 years.
Capital Waste Services is based in Columbia and Beaufort officials say they serve the Midlands, Pee Dee and Lowcountry regions.
City officials say CWS bought May River Disposal in December 2020. May River Disposal provided waste services to 5,000 customers in neighborhoods throughout Beaufort County, city officials say.
CWS said it is prepared for the transition, and that residential customers can expect new 96-gallon waste and 96-gallon recycling bins by July 1. The city also says the new service will maintain an extensive communications and education campaign as it launches its services.
The city says current customers can expect that service routes and pickup days will stay the same for the immediate future. Recycling services will be provided every other week, but officials say it will be on the same service day as the customer’s garbage and yard debris pickup.
CWS was one of four companies that responded to the city’s Request for Proposals advertised in February. City officials say Waste Management, Waste Pro and Ryland Environmental also responded.
CWS’ trucks will include new technology like the 3rd Eye GPS Tracking System. City officials say this will allow management to see where each truck is at all times. They say the trucks also record their speed, idle time, and whether a stop has been completed.
The city says CWS will expects managers to get back to customer complaints within 30 minutes of making the complaint.
Beaufort officials say they will put out more information on this transition on social media, its website, and in its newsletter in the coming weeks.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.