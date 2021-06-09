Beaufort weightlifter qualifies for Olympics

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Beaufort is congratulating a Lowcountry athlete who qualified for the Olympics.
In a Facebook post, the city said that they were recognizing CJ Cummings for his accomplishments in weightlifting.
The city says they held a resolution recognizing Cummings weightlifting accomplishments in a city council meeting.
Cummings has qualified for the 2021 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. There is no word as to which specific events he will be participating.
