Berkeley Co. Schools provide free summer meals for students

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District says they will be providing free meals this summer to anyone under 18.
The BCSD says meals will be available at 11 schools this summer as a part of the 2021 BCSD Summer Feeding Program.
All children 18 and younger qualify for meals as a part of the program and Summer feeding sites will be open for parents or students to come in and grab a meal to go.
The BCSD says students do not have to be present to receive a meal and they will be serving meals from June 21 until August 6.
The locations listed below will be open Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., and 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., the BCSD says.
- Berkeley Middle School located at 320 N Live Oak Dr. in Moncks Corner
- Cane Bay Middle School located at 1175 Cane Bay Blvd. in Summerville
- Cross Elementary School located at 1325 Ranger Dr. in Cross
- Devon Forest Elementary School located at 1127 Dorthy St. in Goose Creek
- Goose Creek Elementary School located at 200 Foster Creek Rd. in Goose Creek
- Goose Creek High School located at 1137 Red Bank Rd. in Goose Creek
- Hanahan Elementary School, located at 4000 Mabeline Rd. in Hanahan
- Nexton Elementary School located at 200 Scholar Way in Summerville
- Philip Simmons Elementary School located at 2095 Seven Sticks Dr. in Wando
- St. Stephen Elementary School located at 1053 Russellville Rd. in St. Stephen
- Westview Primary School located at 100 Westview Blvd in Goose Creek
The BCSD says their Child Nutrition program is currently accepting applications for locations interested in becoming volunteer summer feeding sites. They say applicants can complete an application online or print a paper copy.
