Charleston Co. Library renovates Dorchester Road branch

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library says they are closing one of their branches for renovations.
The CCPL is closing their Dorchester Road Regional Library branch to undergo renovations as part of an ongoing referendum-funded project.
The Dorchester Road Regional Library is located at 6325 Dorchester Road and officials say it will close at 5 p.m. on July 3.
The CCPL says the branch is the fifth in the region to receive renovations. Other branches that have been closed for renovations include the Otranto Road, St. Andrews, John’s Island, and Mt. Pleasant libraries,
The Dorchester Road branch renovations will new interior finishes, replacement shelving, refreshed collection items, new furniture, technology upgrades and new designated children and teen areas, the CCPL said.
Once construction is underway, library officials say it is expected to take approximately one year to complete.
The CCPL says the designs were created by McMillan Pazdan Smith, while M. B. Kahn is handling construction.
During the closure, the library says items placed on hold can be routed to another library by selecting an alternate location.
Book returns will remain available on site until July 14, but patrons can return items to any other open location.
In 2014, Charleston County voters passed a $108.5 million referendum to build five libraries and update the existing branches, the CCPL said.
As part of that project, the Wando Mount Pleasant Library opened in June 2019, the Baxter-Patrick James Island Library opened in Nov. 2019, the St. Paul/Hollywood Library opened in June 2020, and the Bees Ferry West Ashley Library opened in Nov. 2020. Construction on the Keith Summey North Charleston Library is now underway.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.