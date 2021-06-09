Charleston coffee roasting company expanding, adding jobs

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Coffee Roasters, a craft coffee roasting company, announced a $2.2 million investment to expand its operations in Charleston County.
The expansion will add 28 jobs in Charleston County.
“Charleston, South Carolina is our home. The community has been incredibly supportive since we founded Charleston Coffee Roasters 16 years ago,” Charleston Coffee Roasters President Lowell D. Grosse said. “Working with the South Carolina Department of Commerce and Charleston County Economic Development, this next stage of our strategic growth plan enables us to hire more employees, continue our aggressive expansion, increase our distribution across more states and more retailers and create new gourmet coffee roasts for our customers to enjoy.”
The company, located at 7246 Stall Rd. in North Charleston, will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand.
Individuals interested in joining the Charleston Coffee Roasters team should submit a resume to hr@charlestoncoffeeroasters.com.
“We congratulate Charleston Coffee Roasters on their expansion in Charleston County,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “Their investment and creation of 28 new jobs will continue to grow our Lowcountry economy. We look forward to their future success in South Carolina.”
The growth plan includes adding 21,600 square feet of production space to house new roasters, grinders and packaging equipment.
“The company’s decision to expand in Charleston County is a testament to the increasingly diverse economy we’ve cultivated here,” Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor said.
The expansion is expected to be completed by the summer of 2022.
