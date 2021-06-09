Charleston police searching for missing woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.
Authorities are searching for 55-year-old Michelle Davis who was reported missing by her family. Davis was last seen in April of 2020 on Cabrill Drive.
Charleston police officials say Davis has no known residence or communication devices, and has not been heard from by family members since September 2020. According to investigators, foul play is not suspected.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD central detective.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.