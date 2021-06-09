City of Charleston to hold public hearing on comprehensive plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston will hold its first public hearing for the 10-year comprehensive plan during Wednesday’s planning commission meeting.
The plan will be used as a guide for decisions impacting the community for the next decade. It focuses on citywide priorities like flooding, affordability, access to nature, and equity.
City leaders will discuss the latest draft of the plan, which will include recommendations for the priorities.
There will be a period for public comment where people can provide their feedback during this meeting, and officials say that input is a crucial part of this process.
“We need to hear from the people, the planning commission needs to hear from our citizens, and ultimately city council will need to hear from our citizens on these issues,” Charleston Planning Manager Christopher Morgan said.
The meeting is being held at 5 p.m. on Zoom but will also be streamed to the city of Charleston’s YouTube page. For more information about participation, click here.
