Colleton Co. schools seek parents’ input on COVID return policy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District is looking to return to in-person learning this fall, but they want to hear from parents to help develop a plan.
The school district says they are holding an in-person public input session starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. District leaders say the meeting will be held in the district’s board room in Walterboro and they will be discussing the return to in-person learning. That board room is located at 500 Forest Circle.
Those who cannot make the meeting but would like to submit a comment, can do so by emailing inpersonreopen@colleton.k12.sc.us.
District leaders say all comments must be submitted by 8:30 a.m. on June 16.
The CCSD says they are also hosting an unrelated virtual public forum on their YouTube Channel at 3 p.m. this Wednesday. They say this meeting will be to discuss general school-related topics.
Public forum participants can also submit any questions they have to publicinput@colleton.k12.sc.us, so they can be addressed during the virtual public forum.
The deadline for that question submission is 8 a.m. Wednesday.
A recording of this forum will also be available for viewing on the CCSD YouTube Channel after the stream is complete.
