Deputies investigating shooting in Goose Creek area

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in the Goose Creek area Wednesday afternoon.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the area of Old Back River Road and Riverside Circle. Just after 2:30 p.m., 911 operators received an emergency call for a shooting involving a victim.
Authorities are currently in the area and are asking motorists to avoid the area as deputies investigate. Viewers have reported a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.
We’ve sent a crew out to the scene.
Officials with the Berkeley County School District said Sedgefield Middle School, Goose Creek High School and Mt. Holly Elementary School are on lockdown due to law enforcement searching for a suspect.
