Dorchester County food truck owner accused of failing to report more than $470,000 in sales

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Revenue say they have arrested the owner of a Dorchester County food truck business for underreporting sales.
Authorities say 49-year-old Christopher Casner of Summerville was arrested on Wednesday and charged with four counts of tax evasion. He is being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
According to warrants, Casner, who owns the Just Eat This food truck, was audited for periods between May 2013 and May 2016 after failing to timely file state tax returns on the business.
Authorities say investigators analyzed bank records and determined Casner underreported sales from October 2017 through September 30, 2020 by $473,217, evading $33,125 in state sales tax.
Officials say if convicted, Casner faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine $10,000 per count.
“The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply,” SCDOR said.
