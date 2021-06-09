Emergency crews rescue 4 from car crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire District says an adult and three children were rescued from a single vehicle wreck and transported to the hospital.
The district says the crash happened on Broad River Boulevard just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Fire crews say they responded to the accident just after 10:30 a.m. and they were joined by Beaufort County EMS. The initial reports were that the vehicle with children had rolled over.
First responders arrived on scene to the single vehicle incident and firefighters say they learned that the vehicle had not rolled over.
The fire district said the adult and three children were transported from the scene to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the scene, the fire district said. They also say Broad River Boulevard was blocked for approximately 45 minutes while emergency crews assisted the occupants and removed roadway hazards.
