Energy company closes downtown Charleston streets for maintenance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy will be closing some downtown streets over the next few days.
Charleston Police say a stretch on Queen street between Meeting Street and King Street will be blocked for the Dominion crews to preform the scheduled maintenance.
Apart for the Queen Street closure, police say there will also be lane closures at the intersection of Meeting Street and Queen Street.
The CPD says the closures will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the next several days, starting Tuesday.
Motorists are asked to exercise caution in these areas.
