Family says man sought for Goose Creek killing shouldn’t have been released after prior murder charge

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a man who was shot and killed in 2020 is calling for justice after the person accused of killing him is now wanted in connection to a second murder.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Aubrey Tucker. They say he killed his girlfriend at a home in Goose Creek Wednesday afternoon.
Tucker was arrested in August 2020 for the murder of 24-year-old Anthony Myers. It happened on June 11 outside the North Park Grill in North Charleston. He was released on bond in October 2020.
Myers’ mother and sister said he was known as ‘Tj’ to his family. They described him as a loving person who brought people together.
They believe Tucker should have stayed in jail in order to prevent another murder.
“I don’t understand exactly how someone who had numerous gun charges prior to the incident on June 11 was even granted bond,” Myers’ sister Sharnae Warren said. “How are you able to get out on bond if you had previous gun charges and then you just murdered someone else? The system is just messed up, there is just no way he should have been on the streets.”
If Tucker is caught, Myers’ mother, Krana Myers, says she hopes he will be held accountable for both murders.
“Don’t let him back out on the streets. If they catch him and he goes through this process again, do not under any circumstances, let him back out,” Myers said. “He has to be held accountable for every angle for his actions.”
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.
