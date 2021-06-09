Police search for man who ran away during chase

LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police searched Tuesday morning for a man who ran away during a pursuit in the Lincolnville area.
Witnesses spotted police deploying a K-9 officer into a wooded area off the roadway shortly after 9 a.m. near Lincolnville Town Hall.
North Charleston Police and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene near Lincolnville Town Hall.
It is not yet clear whether the man was taken into custody. Authorities have not yet released a description of the man or the reason for the pursuit.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
