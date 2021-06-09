Keep the umbrellas handy! Hit or miss rain possible again today.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another day with hit or miss showers and storms across the Lowcountry! The beaches are in play for the possibility of one or two showers today. Keep an eye to the sky throughout the day as we have the potential for rain both this morning and afternoon. The rain will not be widespread but could pop up anywhere and anytime. Less rain and more heat is expected over the next couple days. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s by Friday afternoon. A weak cold front will help to increase the chance of afternoon and evening storms on Saturday. Behind the front, fewer storms are expected Sunday.