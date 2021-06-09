Man inspired by principal taking second job at Walmart donates scholarships

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five seniors from North Charleston High School will be getting a scholarship for college, thanks to a local man inspired by the school’s principal.
Principal Henry Darby worked several nights each week stocking shelves at Walmart to better assist struggling families at his school. His additional job gained nationwide attention. Back in February, Gov. Henry McMaster presented Darby with the state’s highest civilian honor, the Order of the Palmetto.
Mike Berdala, who lives in North Charleston, said he was looking for a volunteering or donation opportunity when he came across Principal Darby’s story.
“If he cares about his students that much, then it must be a special school,” Berdala said.
Berdala started a scholarship fund that will provide five graduating students with a $5,000 scholarship and a laptop for use in college.
To qualify, the students must also maintain a 3.0 GPA and complete 30 hours of community service.
The recipients are Michael Taylor, Theresa Jones, Ciera Capers Anderson, Joemal Murphy and Khani Ellison.
