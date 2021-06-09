New retail space planned for North Charleston neighborhood

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Cedar Grove area of North Charleston is growing and new shopping center may be built near the Summerville line.
Collett Developers plan to build the Cedar Grove Shopping Center about a mile from the Village at Coosaw starting at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Riverbluff Parkway.
Construction crews have already begun to clear trees from the forest that used to be on the build-site. A sign fronting the property near the intersection of Trump Street and Dorchester Road shows “HomeGoods coming soon.”
Collett Developers is based out of Charlotte, but their website says the 35,500 square-foot shopping center is planning to include an Ulta Beauty, Ross Dress For Less, Five Below & PetSmart along with the advertised HomeGoods.
The latest layout plans show at least two additional, unnamed shopping units on site and a grocery store space. It also shows plans for 372 parking spaces
The full site for the Cedar Grove shopping center 22.71 acres, the developer said..
Neither the Collett Developers nor the city of North Charleston have shared a timetable for when this site will be finished.
