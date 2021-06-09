RiverDogs Hold Columbia to Two Hits in 3-1 Series-Opening Win

The RiverDogs (19-12) scored single runs in each of the first two innings against Columbia starter Rylan Kaufman to jump in front 2-0. In the first, Curtis Mead singled with two outs and advanced to second on a passed ball, allowing Diego Infante to plate him with an opposite field single. The RiverDogs loaded the bases in the second inning with no outs, but settled for a single run when Luis Leon bounced into a 5-3 double play and Johan Lopez lined out to left.