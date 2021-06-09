SC Lottery
SC reports 156 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina has completed 8 million COVID-19 tests since mid-March of 2020 when the pandemic began.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control reported on Friday it confirmed 156 new cases and 58 probable cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina Friday. DHEC also reported 16 confirmed and one probable death.

One of the confirmed deaths involved an elderly patient in Berkeley County and another involved a middle-aged patient in Dorchester County. The other 14 deaths were outside of Lowcountry Counties.

That brings the state’s totals to 492,737 confirmed cases, 102,068 probable cases, 8,616 confirmed deaths and 1,160 probable deaths.

Thursday’s report included results from 9,903 tests with a 2.1% positive rate.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker



