SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive below 2%

By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - For the second day this week, the state of South Carolina reported fewer than 100 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said Tuesday the latest batch of tests included 34 confirmed cases, down from 56 reported on Monday.

DHEC data included 15 probable cases; three confirmed deaths and no probable deaths.

Monday’s report included no confirmed or probable deaths.

Of the confirmed deaths in Tuesday’s report, all three were in elderly patients but none were in Lowcountry counties.

That brings the state’s totals to 492,869 confirmed cases, 102,944 probable cases, 8,629 confirmed deaths and 1,175 probable deaths.

Tuesday’s report included results from 2,585 tests with a 1.7% positive rate.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker



Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Silverman
Man arrested in attempted shooting at weekend graduation party
Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have released heavily redacted...
South Carolina authorities release redacted reports on Murdaugh murder case
Usain Bolt and partner Kasi Bennett announced the arrival of twins with a social media post on...
Usain Bolt shares photos of newborn twins on Father’s Day
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m....
2 dead, 1 wounded after shooting at S.C. convenience store
.
Crews investigate cause of fire at North Charleston restaurant

Latest News

The city of Charleston will host a free July 4 concert and fireworks celebration at Joseph P....
Charleston to host free July 4 concert, fireworks
Donnielle Matthews-Green
Woman sentenced to 30 years for fatally stabbing husband in Longs
Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone made his first public statement on the killings of...
Solicitor releases statement on killings that targeted prominent Murdaugh family
Officials say people can purchase computers, clothes, school supplies, and a variety of other...
South Carolina schedules ‘Tax Free Weekend’ for August