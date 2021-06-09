SC reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The day after reporting the lowest number of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases since the height of the pandemic, South Carolina reported double that number.

The South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 68 new COVID-19 cases along with 59 probable cases Wednesday. South Carolina recorded a single confirmed death and no probable deaths. The confirmed death involved an elderly patient in Williamsburg County.

That brings the state’s totals to 492,864 confirmed cases, 103,037 probable cases, 8,629 confirmed deaths and 1,175 probable deaths.

Wednesday’s report included results from 5,196 tests with a 2.3% positive rate.

Tuesday’s report of 34 new COVID-19 cases was the lowest single-day total of newly confirmed cases since March 2020.

