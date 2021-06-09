SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The day after reporting the lowest number of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases since the height of the pandemic, South Carolina reported double that number.

The South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 68 new COVID-19 cases along with 59 probable cases Wednesday. South Carolina recorded a single confirmed death and no probable deaths. The confirmed death involved an elderly patient in Williamsburg County.

That brings the state’s totals to 492,864 confirmed cases, 103,037 probable cases, 8,629 confirmed deaths and 1,175 probable deaths.

Wednesday’s report included results from 5,196 tests with a 2.3% positive rate.

Tuesday’s report of 34 new COVID-19 cases was the lowest single-day total of newly confirmed cases since March 2020.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker



Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died following a shooting on...
Authorities identify man killed in shooting on Johns Island
North Charleston police said officers responded to the 3700 block of Pine Field Court for a...
Police investigating fatal shooting of a boy in North Charleston
Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone made his first public statement on the killings of...
Solicitor releases statement on killings that targeted prominent Murdaugh family
Authorities say a standoff involving deputies and a man who reportedly pointed a gun at people...
Standoff involving deputies, man who reportedly pointed gun at people ends
Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
State police reopen hit-and-run death investigation from details gathered in Murdaugh case

Latest News

Berkeley County Recycling Director Sarah McCarthy-Smith says last year, their volunteer crews...
Stormwater and trash clean-up efforts underway in Berkeley Co.
Gov. Henry McMaster will join Volvo officials for the grand opening of the Volvo Car University...
Volvo plant in Ridgeville holds grand opening for Volvo Car University
Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic faces a two-week suspension in connection with the...
Moncks Corner police chief suspended over SRO investigation
North Charleston police said officers responded to the 3700 block of Pine Field Court for a...
Police investigating fatal shooting of a boy in North Charleston