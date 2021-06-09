Sheriff: Woman beat son with cellphone for not taking clothes out of the dryer

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County mother was jailed on child abuse charges after deputies say she assaulted one son with a cellphone and assaulted another son with a belt.
Angel Lanette Laylor, 29, of Highway 601 was charged on Tuesday with two counts of intentional child abuse inflicting serious injury. Bond was set at $15,000.
According to the report, on May 28, Laylor became angry at her 13-year-old son for not taking clothes out of the dryer. She struck the child multiple times with a cellphone, deputies say, adding that she struck the boy on the head with the phone.
In the second incident they say Laylor became angry at her 10-year-old son for spilling cereal. The child locked himself in the bathroom. Laylor unlocked the door and struck the child multiple times with a belt.
The Department of Social Services is involved in the case.
