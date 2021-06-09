SLED investigating former Moncks Corner school resource officer

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Moncks Corner Police Department says a school resource officer is no longer employed after “inappropriate communication” with a student was reported.
In a statement, officials say that Zedrick M. Smalls is no longer employed by the department.
According to a release, the case has been turned over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and an investigation is ongoing.
There was no immediate word on if Smalls would face any charges.
