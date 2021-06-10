SC Lottery
Advertisement

11-year-old killed in possible gang-related shooting in Lexington Co.

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATESBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Two children were shot in a possible gang-related shooting while neighbors were having a party in Lexington County, officials say.

According to officials, an 11-year-old girl was shot and killed in the 700 block of Madera Road in Batesburg around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. That’s the Rocky Lane Trailer Park.

Ta’shya Michelle Jay, 11, of Leesville, was pronounced dead at the scene due to a gunshot wound, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher confirmed.

Fisher also said another child was shot and is being treated at an area hospital. Thankfully, she is expected to survive.

Neighbors said they heard three shots around 10:30 p.m.

There was a party happening at a home near where the girls were staying, officials said.

Witnesses told investigators that an argument at the party sparked the shooting. They said as people left the party, someone opened fire on other mobile homes.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said multiple homes and vehicles were damaged as a result of the gunfire.

“Witnesses told us early on they thought this was gang-related,” the sheriff said. “We hope community members will come forward and share tips with us as they find out about what happened.”

Koon said anyone with information about potential suspects should contact CrimeStoppers.

