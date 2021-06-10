SC Lottery
For 4th straight week, SC sets new record low in unemployment claims

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina employment officials say they received the lowest number of weekly initial unemployment claims during the week that ended Saturday since the pandemic began.

That marks the fourth week in a row that the state recorded a new low in first-time claims since mid-March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In the week ending Saturday, the state received 1,887 initial claims for unemployment, 85 claims fewer than the week before.

The previous week’s 1,972 claims marked the first time since the pandemic began that the total dropped below 2,000.

Spartanburg County reported the most new claims at 130. Allendale County was the only county in the state to report no claims.

Among Lowcountry counties, Berkeley County had the most at 75, followed by Charleston County’s 27 and Dorchester County’s 19.

For the week ending Saturday, the state paid out $51.6 million in federal and state unemployment benefits.

Since the pandemic began, the state paid out more than $6.3 billion in benefits.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

