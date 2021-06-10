Berkeley County nutrition services looking for community volunteers

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Many Lowcountry children rely on school meal programs for food, and with summer break less than two weeks away, some families are worried about how they’ll feed their children.

The Berkeley County School District’s child nutrition service says they are preparing for their summer meal program.

For the summer meal program, the BCSD says they are partnering with local community centers in neighborhoods that can be volunteer summer feeding sites. BCSD Child Nutrition Supervisor Paul Hart says they are looking for places that are easily accessible or even walking distance.

“We definitely want to offer some security to our community, so the children of our community can be kids and not worry about food insecurities,” Hart said.

Hart adds that because of staffing shortages, they’re still looking for community volunteers and folks to prepare the meals.

The BCSD says they will offer hot meals for an hour at breakfast and at lunch for district students. The breakfast service will be 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch service will be 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Any student 18 years old or younger is eligible to receive free meals. No pre-registration is required and they can show up on any of the days between June 21 through August 6.

Hart says they are also offering weekend meals this year. Students will be able to pick those up on Thursdays for Friday through Sunday.

He says they averaged 3,500 meals per day last year and expect to serve approximately 3,200 meals per day this summer.

Anyone wishing to apply as a summer feeding partner can do so on the BCSD website.

The list of current feeding locations is on that site as well.

Dorchester School District Two

Dorchester School District Two says they will be releasing information later on Thursday about their summer food service.

Right now, they have six school sites, and their program starts at June 21 as well.

Charleston County School District

The Charleston County School District says they also have a Summer Food program.

The CCSD says they are prepared to distribute about 4,000 lunches and 3,000 breakfasts every day. The program will serve 113 sites throughout Charleston County.

The programs run from June 21 to August 2 and the CCSD says all kids under the age of 18 qualify for the their summer programs.

Registration ends at 5 p.m. the Friday before each week and can be complete in a google document the district has provided.

