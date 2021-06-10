SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Boy, 8, sells his Pokemon cards to pay for sick puppy’s vet bills

By WDIV staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERVIEW, Mich. (WDIV) - An 8-year-old boy in Michigan sold some of his favorite collectibles to raise the money needed to help his puppy when it got sick.

Bryson Kliemann spends his summers in Michigan with his dad and grandfather. When he’s not there, he is with his mom and stepdad in Virginia.

That’s where he recently got his new best friend Bruce, a rottweiler-lab mix. At only 4 months old, Bruce became sick with parvo.

“He didn’t want to play one day and then he started to get slower,” Bryson said.

Parvo is a virus in dogs that can be treated if acted upon quickly, but multiple nights at the veterinarian were going to be tough for the family to afford.

Bryson Kiliman got a new best friend in Bruce, a rottweiler-lab mix. At only 4 months old,...
Bryson Kiliman got a new best friend in Bruce, a rottweiler-lab mix. At only 4 months old, Bruce became sick with parvo.(Family, WDIV via CNN Newsource)

Bryson got the idea to sell his Pokemon cards on the side of the road to raise money for his best pal.

“Every year when it comes up for his birthdays, for Christmas, for whatever, when we take him shopping and stuff like that - it’s Pokemon, Pokemon, Pokemon,” said his grandfather, David Cole. “So for him to get rid of them is something huge.”

Bryson made more than enough money through his sales and a GoFundMe page.

Not only was he able to save Bruce, now he is using the leftover funds to help other families who have dogs that are sick.

Copyright 2021 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Deputies searching for armed and dangerous man who killed woman in Goose Creek
Sheriff: Deputies searching for armed and dangerous man who killed girlfriend in Goose Creek
Residents of one Horry County neighborhood welcomed an unexpected visitor this past weekend.
WATCH: Massive gator takes stroll through Horry County neighborhood
The family of a man who was shot and killed in 2020 is calling for justice after the person...
Family: Man sought for Goose Creek killing shouldn’t have been released after prior murder charge
Investigators have released few details since the bodies of Margaret and Paul Murtaugh were...
No persons of interest, suspects named so far in Colleton County double homicide

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Search for Berkeley County murder suspect moves to North Charleston
Even though it isn't a cure, the drug may lengthen the time people are able to be with their...
Medicare copays for new Alzheimer’s drug could reach $11,500
Even though it isn't a cure, the drug may lengthen the time people are able to be with their...
New Alzheimer’s drug brings hope for families
Deputies say Aubrey Tucker is considered armed and dangerous.
Search for Berkeley County murder suspect moves to North Charleston
Randolph Murdaugh III
Randolph Murdaugh, relative of slain Colleton County mother, son, dies