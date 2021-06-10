SC Lottery
Charleston Police searching for missing teen

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for a full week.

Briana Gourdine was last seen outside her Grimball Road home on June 3 waiting for a school bus to James Island Charter School, police spokesman Charles Francis said.

She is 4-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 89 pounds and has brown hair.

She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black pullover short-sleeve shirt. She can be identified by her short hair style, double-lobe ear piercings and blue pull-cord backpack, Francis said.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call police at 843-743-7200.

