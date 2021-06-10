SC Lottery
Charleston Recreation Dept. to offer free meals this summer

The city of Charleston will provide free summer meals to children this summer through its Recreation Department.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston will provide free summer meals to children this summer through its Recreation Department.

The agency will provide the meals through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program.

The free meals will be provided daily to all children 18 years old or younger from June 21 to August 6, 2021 at the following sites between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.:

  • Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne Street
  • Deming Park, 1030 5th Avenue
  • Forest Park Playground, 780 Playground Road
  • Lenevar Playground, 1305 Lenevar Drive
  • Martin Park, 155 Jackson Street
  • Pink House, 1551 Mulberry Street
  • Shaw Community Center, 22 Mary Street
  • St. Julian Devine Community Center, 1 Cooper Street
  • Thomas Johnson Park, 1443 Secessionville Road
  • Willie Gaines Park, 1827 Taborwood Circle

Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service, city spokesman Jack O’Toole said.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and USDA civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, employees and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information, such as Braille or sign language, should contact the agency where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form.

To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866-632-9992.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

