Climbing into the 90s with daily storms possible!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More sunshine and more heat on the way for our Thursday! Temperatures will climb quickly under a partly cloudy sky this morning. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s inland with mid 80s expected at the beaches. Some folks will find relief in the form of showers and storms this afternoon and evening. The seabreeze thunderstorms will develop close to the coast with a storm direction that may push a few storms toward the beaches this afternoon. Keep an eye to the sky and be ready to move indoors! Storms will continue to be hit or miss on Friday with most inland spots flirting with the mid 90s. A cold front will approach the area on Saturday helping to produce numerous afternoon and evening showers and storms. Behind the front, it shouldn’t be as wet on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 91.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 93.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87.

