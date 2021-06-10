SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Climbing into the 90s with daily storms possible!

By Stephanie Sine
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More sunshine and more heat on the way for our Thursday! Temperatures will climb quickly under a partly cloudy sky this morning. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s inland with mid 80s expected at the beaches. Some folks will find relief in the form of showers and storms this afternoon and evening. The seabreeze thunderstorms will develop close to the coast with a storm direction that may push a few storms toward the beaches this afternoon. Keep an eye to the sky and be ready to move indoors! Storms will continue to be hit or miss on Friday with most inland spots flirting with the mid 90s. A cold front will approach the area on Saturday helping to produce numerous afternoon and evening showers and storms. Behind the front, it shouldn’t be as wet on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 91.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 93.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Deputies searching for armed and dangerous man who killed woman in Goose Creek
Sheriff: Deputies searching for armed and dangerous man who killed girlfriend in Goose Creek
Residents of one Horry County neighborhood welcomed an unexpected visitor this past weekend.
WATCH: Massive gator takes stroll through Horry County neighborhood
The family of a man who was shot and killed in 2020 is calling for justice after the person...
Family: Man sought for Goose Creek killing shouldn’t have been released after prior murder charge
Investigators have released few details since the bodies of Margaret and Paul Murtaugh were...
No persons of interest, suspects named so far in Colleton County double homicide

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Thursday evening forecast
VIDEO: Thursday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Thursday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Your Thursday forecast
VIDEO: Your Thursday forecast
Keep the umbrellas handy! Hit or miss rain possible again today.