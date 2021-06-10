Coroner identifies woman killed in Goose Creek shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The coroner has identified a woman who authorities say was killed by her boyfriend at a home in Goose Creek.

Coroner George Oliver said 35-year-old Jessica Ancrum of North Charleston died in Wednesday’s shooting.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 36-year-old Aubrey Tucker who investigators said fatally shot Ancrum at a home on the 400 block of Old Back River Road. According to Sheriff Duane Lewis, Tucker killed Ancrum in front of his parents.

At the time, Tucker was on out on bond in connection to another murder in North Charleston.

Deputies consider Tucker to be armed and dangerous, and describe him as being 5′4″, 190 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, and white and blue pants. Lewis said Tucker may be wearing a monitor, but was not sure if Tucker had cut it off.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

Just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 911 operators received an emergency call for a shooting involving a victim. When deputies arrived at the home they found a woman who was fatally shot.

According to the sheriff, Tucker got into an altercation with his girlfriend at his home, then shot her in front of his parents. Authorities said Tucker then fled on foot down Riverside Circle where he knocked on the door of a resident and took their cell phone before leaving.

Tucker was arrested in August 2020 for the murder of 24-year-old Anthony Myers. It happened on June 11 outside the North Park Grill in North Charleston. He was released on bond in October 2020.

Myers’ mother and sister said he was known as ‘Tj’ to his family. They described him as a loving person who brought people together.

They spoke on Wednesday and said they believed Tucker should have stayed in jail in order to prevent another murder.

“I don’t understand exactly how someone who had numerous gun charges prior to the incident on June 11 was even granted bond,” Myers’ sister Sharnae Warren said. “How are you able to get out on bond if you had previous gun charges and then you just murdered someone else? The system is just messed up, there is just no way he should have been on the streets.”

If Tucker is caught, Myers’ mother, Krana Myers, says she hopes he will be held accountable for both murders.

“Don’t let him back out on the streets. If they catch him and he goes through this process again, do not under any circumstances, let him back out,” Myers said. “He has to be held accountable for every angle for his actions.”

