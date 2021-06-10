SC Lottery
Funeral plans set for mother, son killed in Colleton Co.

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a mother and son found shot to death on their Colleton County property Monday night will lay them to rest Friday.

Graveside services for Maggie Murdaugh, 52 and Paul Murdaugh, 22, are being held at noon on Friday in the Hampton Cemetery, according to their obituary.

Colleton County deputies responded to their property in the 4100 block of Moselle Road in Islandton Monday night after receiving a 911 call.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said a forensic pathologist was performing autopsies on them Thursday.

As of late Thursday afternoon, authorities had not released any new details in the crime.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called in to investigate the killings. Colleton County deputies have referred all inquiries to SLED.

Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home of Hampton was handling arrangements.

