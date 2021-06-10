Developer seeks new apartment complex on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A 25-acre development is being proposed on Johns Island.

Beach Fenwick LLC is the owner of a property on Maybank Highway and they are requesting permission to build nine separate buildings for a total of 240 apartments.

The site is on Maybank Highway right before the Stono River Bridge if driving from Johns Island to James Island. It is a wooded area just after the Johns Island Food Lion.

The developers, SeamonWhiteside Associates, say the zoning for the property is approved, and Thursday could be the project’s final approval with the TRC.

The project has been in the works since 2019.

The owners of the property say they hope to start construction in the next month or two and construction is expected to take just under two years to complete.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.