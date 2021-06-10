SC Lottery
Disastrous Sixth Inning Allows Columbia to Trip Up RiverDogs 5-3

The RiverDogs dropped their Wednesday night game to Columbia, 5-3(Charleston RiverDogs)
By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Charleston, SC— The Columbia Fireflies scored four unearned runs as a result of two errors in the sixth inning to upend the Charleston RiverDogs 5-3 in game two of a series at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The Fireflies moved back atop the Low-A East’s South Division with the victory. The game was played in front of 3,775 fans who waited out a 38-minute delay at the outset of the contest.

The RiverDogs (19-13) carried a 3-1 lead into the fateful sixth. Hector Figueroa took over on the mound to face the middle of the Columbia order. After getting Darry Collins to ground out to open the frame, Figueroa allowed a single back up the middle to Maikel Garcia. Errors on back-to-back plays ensued, allowing the Fireflies (19-12) to load the bases. First, Jake Means reached on catcher’s interference to put runners on first and second and then Brady McConnell’s grounder to short was mishandled by Osleivis Basabe. Figueroa walked Juan Carlos Negret to force in one run, but rebounded to pop up Omar Hernandez in foul ground for the second out. Felix Familia followed with a shallow fly ball to right field that dropped just out of first baseman Curtis Mead’s reach for a go-ahead two-RBI single. Before the inning ended, Diego Hernandez lined a run-scoring single to right to extend the lead to 5-3. All four runs were unearned.

Charleston jumped in front, scoring a pair of runs in the third inning. Mead perfectly executed a hit-and-run with Brett Wisely at first base to drive in the first run of the game with a double to right. Two batters later, Nick Schnell made it 2-0 by beating out an infield single with a runner on third base.

The teams traded single runs in the fourth. Brady McConnell’s RBI double cut the lead in half briefly in the top of the fourth, but Embry plated Alexander Ovalles with a single in the home half to keep the lead at two.

RiverDogs starter Cole Wilcox took a no-decision despite departing with the lead after 5.0 innings. The right-hander allowed one run on four hits and struck out a season-high seven batters. Figueroa allowed the four unearned runs over 3.0 innings out of the bullpen. Addison Moss worked a scoreless ninth inning as the final reliever to appear.

Mead, Ovalles and Diego Infante each provided two hits to the team’s nine-hit effort. Columbia finished with eight hits. The loss was the fifth of the season in which the RiverDogs have outhit the opposition.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs celebrated the return to full capacity at The Joe by packing the park with fans on Wednesday. The team offered $2 tickets to most seating sections and when ticketholders arrived at the park, there were thousands of hand fans already located in the seats. There was also a special fan cam in which human fans waved the hand fans energetically for the camera.

Game three of the series will get underway on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. The RiverDogs will look to move back into first place in the standings behind LHP Graeme Stinson (0-0, 4.91). Columbia will counter with RHP Delvin Capellan (1-1, 2.57). The game will mark the return of live music from a DJ to Budweiser Thirsty Thursdays.

